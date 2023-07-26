Margot Robbie thinks the wigs are what “made” the ‘Barbie’ movie. The 33-year-old actress stars as the iconic Mattel doll in Greta Gerwig’s summer comedy and admitted she “cannot think” of any other film that utlisied fake hair pieces in the way this one does but admitted that the wigs all helped bring the toys to life in an unhuman way.

She told Teen Vogue: “I cannot think of a movie that had more hair than the ‘Barbie’ movie because everyone had wigs with ten times the amount of hair a wig would normally have in it. It was down to your waist every time and it was all so fun. But it was a lot of hair! The wigs kind of made it because it helped with that scale, the different proportions of Barbie gave you that fantasy feeling of like ‘Oh something’s not quite human here, it’s all impossible hair!'”

Margot Robbie went on to explain that in terms of the overall look for the film, Greta was inspired by movies of the Hollywood Golden Age and explained that it was the goal for all of her fellow cast members to feel “confident” in their costumes, many of which had been inspired by clothes worn by the doll herself over her 64-year history.

Margot Robbie added: “Greta really liked the looks in old techicolor movies where they had they this kind of creamy look to their makeup. But what was most important with hair, makeup and costume, is that you bring this confidence with you when you’re feeling it and we wanted everyone to feel like that every day in Barbieland. All the outfits are not one-to-one replicas, some are inspired by real life Barbies that have existed in the past. There might have been a picture of Brigitte Bardot in the ’60s and that might have inspired an outfit.”

