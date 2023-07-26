Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan is now one of the most anticipated movies that is all set to release in September. However, before it could hit the theatres, a few updates and theories regarding the film and the actor’s double roles are doing rounds all over the media. Scroll ahead to read further.

Well, this isn’t the first time that SRK will be seen in a double role. Last, he was seen in Fan in 2016, but apart from that, the King Khan of Bollywood has often donned two different characters in films like English Babu Desi Mame, Duplicate, Om Shanti Om, Don and Paheli.

Now, coming back to Atlee‘s directorial Jawan where Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in double roles after seven years. Different speculations and theories are already surfacing everywhere. According to a Box Office Worldwide report, SRK will be playing a commando’s role as Vikram, who will be seen in the father’s character. He will be leading a commando team with four key people, while on the other hand, he will be seen as the son’s character as a police officer named Azaad.

We have already seen a few glimpses of these two characters in the Prevue. There will be some dramatic scenes between the two characters in the film that might garner the loudest cheers in the theatres. Shah Rukh Khan as Vikram might reunite with his commando team later in the movie.

But what happens to the villain? In the Prevue, we have already heard SRK talking about turning into a villain. So will SRK’s commando character Vikram go rogue to become the villain and turn back to a hero in search of a happy ending?

Well, the speculations are just speculations. However, what are your thoughts about Shah Rukh Khan’s character details from Jawan? Let us know in the comments.

