The winning spree of romantic Bollywood continues as Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha has turned out to be a box office success. Yes, you read that right! After the pleasant surprise of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, this one is now a profitable venture and has already recovered its budget. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film isn’t a usual rom-com with a strong message wrapped inside. Upon its release, the film opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences as well. Despite the positivity, there was always doubt about its universal acceptance, but thankfully, it got what it deserved.

As per the latest box office update, Satya Prem Ki Katha has earned 75.75 crores at the Indian box office in 18 days. The film yet again witnessed good numbers during the weekend, and that too despite the competition from Mission: Impossible 7. For the unversed, the budget of this rom-com is reported to be 70 crores, and as we can see, it has been recovered.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha is now a clean box office and has earned a ‘Plus’ status in Koimoi’s verdict table of 2023. It’s another romantic success of the season after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which too enjoys the ‘Plus’ verdict.

Meanwhile, the film has already crossed the mark of 100 crores gross at the worldwide box office and is still running successfully in theatres. For Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, this is another success after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

