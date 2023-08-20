OMG 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar Scores His 16th Century, Has Most Number Of 100 Crore Films Along With Salman Khan

OMG 2 has entered the 100 Crore Club and with this, Akshay Kumar has scored his 16th century at the box office.

The film has managed to achieve this feat in just 9 days and from today it will start surpassing the lifetime of many of his other biggies.

This is how the century makers of Akshay Kumar look like:

Housefull 4 – 208.50 crores Good Newwz – 205.14 crores Mission Mangal – 203 crores Sooryavanshi – 196 crores 2.0 [Hindi] – 189 crores Kesari – 154.42 crores Toilet – Ek Prem Katha – 134.25 crores Rowdy Rathore – 133 crores Airlift – 129 crores Rustom – 128 crores Jolly LLB 2 – 117 crores Housefull 2 – 116 crores Holiday – 113 crores Housefull 3 – 109 crores Gold – 105 crores OMG 2 – 101.61 crores (9 days)

Sooryavanshi was his last century maker and had released in 2021 just when the pandemic had started waning off. Post that he did have a few theatrical releases but unfortunately they couldn’t reach the 100 crores mark. He did hit the ultimate low with Selfiee earlier this year and this is when he decided to slow down. In Akshay Kumar’s world, slowing down means not releasing a film for six months, and that too when four of his films are ready. Hence, one can well assume that it must have been a difficult decision for him.

Well, now that the decision has paid off, Akshay Kumar would be releasing his The Great Indian Rescue next. He is now also the joint record holder of most numbers of centuries with Salman Khan as both superstars have 16 movies of theirs in the 100 Crore Club.

