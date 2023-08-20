First things first, Ghoomer is a good film that definitely warranted a better release timing for itself and a far cleaner showcasing. Of course one can’t blame the makers since they saw a date empty between Gadar 2/OMG 2 & Dream Girl 2, and lapped it up. Yes, it was a risk but a calculated one at that since even if the dual release over the Independence Day weekend were expected to be good, no one knew that between them over 350 crores will come in the first week itself and that would shake up the showcasing for newer films.

Nonetheless, what has happened has happened, and as a result while the Balki directed humane drama with a sports backdrop has seen a restricted release for itself, the good news is that both Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher have earned appreciation with the overall entertainment quotient seeing an all around positive response too. That means that even though the film has collected 2 crores* in two days, one just hopes that the collections grow today and then stay consistent over the week.

What has to be seen though that is what would be the quantum of this growth. Now had this been an open week with no competition whatsoever then the merits warranted that there is good momentum that picks up. However, with last week’s releases continuing their record breaking journey, it’s going to be quite some feat for Ghoomer if it indeed manages a strong jump.

