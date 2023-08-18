Last month, we witnessed a wave of Barbenheimer, and to date, both Barbie and Oppenheimer are going strong at the worldwide box office. After raking in huge profits already, the force is yet to slow down, and in fact, the Cillian Murphy starrer has debuted in Korea with the biggest opening for any Christopher Nolan film. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 21st July, the thriller based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer opened to highly positive reviews from all over. It arrived alongside the juggernaut of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie and still successfully tapped its audience. Also starring Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and Florence Plugh, the film has already crossed the milestone of $600 million.

As per Deadline’s report, Oppenheimer has taken a smashing start at the box office in Korea. Enjoying the benefit of the Liberation Day holiday, the film raked in $4.3 million on its opening day (Tuesday) in the region. With this, it has recorded the biggest-ever start for a Christopher Nolan directorial.

Released over 500 locations, Oppenheimer is playing on 1600 screens, thus marking the second-widest release ever for Christopher Nolan after Tenet. Till now, it has earned $5.5 million in Korea, and the overall worldwide collection stands at $668 million. As the film is still attracting the audience, the mark of $700 million will be crossed very soon.

Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, Oppenheimer is already the 6th highest-grossing film of 2023 and will soon beat Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($686.74 million).

