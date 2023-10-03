Kendall Jenner may have gained worldwide fame for her family’s reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ as a teen, but today, she is renowned globally for her modeling gigs and fashion sense. The reality star – who is now one of the top models in the world, often makes heads turn with her outfit choices as they make her look even s*xier than she already is.

Today, we came across one of Kendall’s looks from the 2018 Cannes Red Carpet, where she looked as innocent as an angel while being a proud supporter of the ‘Free The N*pple’ movement. Scroll below to check out her swan-like look that is sweet and spicy.

At the screening of Girls Of The Sun at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018, Kendall Jenner made heads turn, and hearts stop beating as she opted for a braless, tiered floor-length white dress. The Schiaparelli Haute Couture – which was part of the label’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 collection, left very little to the imagination as the white net that covered her b**bs also played a game of peek-a-boo while showing off her n*pples.

The white tulle ensemble – which flaunted the model’s t*ts and cleav*ge for the world to see, also had her back on display thanks to its nearly entirely open style. Wearing just a pair of skin-toned inner shorts, the tired gown also showed off Kendall Jenner’s well-toned legs while still partially hiding them under layers of the white net.

Check out the close-up of Kendall Jenner’s 2018 red carpet look here

The model – who’s currently rumored to be dating Bad Bunny, had her shiny black locks elegantly twisted into a top knot with a center parting and a few waves framing her face. She accessorized with sparkling silver and green jewelry – don’t forget to check out the diamond-encrusted brooch she wore and what we bet are stunning heels to match the look. As for her makeup, she opted for a simple and clean look, compromising nude lips, liner, and mascara.

Take a look at the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ star’s full look for the festival screening of Girls Of The Sun here:

Kendall Jenner wore a Schiaparelli Fall 2017 Haute Couture tulle gown #Cannes2018 pic.twitter.com/Ms35vVgz1r — What's Trending?? (@nicolasvillar12) May 13, 2018

Kendall Jenner wore a #Schiaparelli Fall 2017 Haute Couture tulle gown & #Chopard jewelry to the #GirlsOfTheSun premiere during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. #Cannes2018 ​​​https://t.co/ImJ1qW0HZR pic.twitter.com/mrPC87PMzO — The Fashion Court (@TheFashionCourt) May 12, 2018

From 1-10 on the hotness scale, rate this Victoria’s Secret model’s ensemble. Also, let us know in the comments what you think of this oh-so-s*xy and definitely NSFW look of Kendall Jenner.

