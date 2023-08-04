Kristen Stewart is a well know actress across the globe thanks to her performances in films like The Twilight Saga, Spencer, Snow White and the Huntsman, Charlie’s Angels and more. While her fans may know everything the actress has done over the years, we bet they are blank about what she did to Kirsten Dunst when they graced the Cannes red carpet together in 2012.

Kristen and the actress who played Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy made an appearance together at the film festival to promote their then-new film On the Road. Also starring Garrett Hedlund, Sam Riley, Alice Braga, and others, the film was directed by Walter Salles. Scroll below to know what the ‘Zathura: A Space Adventure’ did.

As reported by Yahoo in May 2012 that Kristen Stewart was not a good girl on the Cannes red carpet and misbehaved during a photocall while standing beside Kirsten Dunst. In the images caught by the paparazzi present at the event, we found them for you. Stewart looked stunning in yellow cigarette pants with a blue-dominated sprinkle/floral work, a fine white top and a black blazer. On the other hand, Kirsten looked glamourous in an embossed white-silver dress and matching shoes.

While Kristen Stewart and Kirsten Dunst posed for the paps, the ‘Twilight’ actress got a little silly while talking about the incident. She’s seen lifting her right arm forming a claw shape and aiming it towards her ‘On The Road’ co-star’s b**bs. While we haven’t got a picture to know if Kristen was successful, the gals seemed to be having lots of fun, smiling and giggling throughout the shoot.

Check out some images from the Cannes red carpet, including those capturing Kristen Stewart attempting to grab Kirsten Dunst’s bre*st here:

