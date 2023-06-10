Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell worked together in The Beguiled, which was a remake of the movie of the same name. The movie did have quite steamy scenes, which were not very much okay for the actress. Reacting over the same, Dunst once recalled filming the scenes as she explained how it made her feel awkward and didn’t enjoy the process.

In the movie, Farrell starred as a Civil War soldier who stays at a girls’ boarding school, where several of the ladies develop feelings for him. As she recalled filming the romantic scene, some of the scenes took place on the floor of the set and required her clothes to be ripped off. Read on ahead as she explained the scene.

During a conversation with E! News, Kirsten Dunst opened up about the compromising nature of her s*x scene with Colin Farrell in Sofia Coppola’s directed movie. “I am on the floor, and my clothes are being ripped. I don’t like it, I don’t like it. To be honest, I’m like, ‘Let’s get this over with as fast as possible,” said the actress during an appearance at CinemaCon. As she addressed her intense sex scene, it didn’t sound like the most romantic experience for anyone involved.

Despite the Spider-Man actress’s inherent aversion to the sex scene, director Sofia Coppola still shot the scene. The filmmaker made a very specific point to run through it as quickly as possible to make sure that Dunst didn’t find herself in an awkward position longer than necessary. She was motivated to remake the movie because she wanted to retell the story from the perspective of the female characters.

“I wanted the film to represent an exaggerated version of all the ways women were traditionally raised there just to be lovely and cater to men,” added The Beguiled director Sofia Coppola.

