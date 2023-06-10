Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of the most successful and adorable couples in Hollywood, with a massive fan following. Their fans love their social media PDA and public appearances, and the couple never miss an opportunity to make a statement about their love for each other. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Justin revealed how his wife Hailey smelled fruity and floral while comparing her with Ariana Grande’s perfume. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Justin and Hailey are both hugely popular on social media, with over 291 million and 49 million followers on Instagram. Now coming back to the topic, we often wonder how our favourite celebrities smell, and while some always get complimented, some are not fond of applying fragrances. Scroll below to find out how our favourite Victoria’s Secret model smells!

Justin Bieber once appeared on The Ellen Show and answered this in a segment called ‘Burning Questions’. In a subtle way, Justin revealed that his wife, Hailey Bieber, uses Ariana Grande perfume, and her fans can take note of it. Hehe!

Justin Bieber added, “She smells like Ariana Grande’s perfume … she smells good. It’s a good smell. It’s like flowery and fruity, and it’s like good.”

For those of you who don’t know, Ariana’s perfumes are pretty popular among fans and come in six bottles titled – Ari, Sweet Like Candy, Moonlight, Cloud, Thank U Next and R.E.M.

Now talking about Hailey Bieber’s perfume, the entrepreneur has her own skincare line called ‘Rhode’, and we would like to see if she launches her own fragrance in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Hailey smelling like Ariana Grande’s perfume, as revealed by Justin Bieber? Tell us in the space below.

