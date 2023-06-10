Megan Fox is currently creating quite a buzz all around with her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot. Her sultry looks are breaking the internet, and well, we ain’t complaining. Megan enjoys a massive fanbase. Even after deleting all of her social media posts, her fan followers remained with her. Apart from her acting skills, the American actress is admired for her fashion statement.

Megan can turn up casual street fashion into a high-fashion look. Whenever she steps outside, be it for an event, a red carpet or a simple beach vacation, she is always fashionably ready. Today, we stumbled upon one of her throwback looks where she literally served a lewk enough to give competition to Margot Robbie. Why do we say this? Scroll below to find out!

Back in June 2022, Megan Fox went out with her beau, Machine Gun Kelly looking like a modern-day Barbie. In the shared pictures on Twitter, Megan can be seen wearing a hot pink metallic co-ord set, including a racerback crop top and a matching body-hugging, ruched skirt. She flashed her washboard abs in it along with her erected n*pples. She paired the look with her then-recently dyed pastel pink hair, which helped to add more of the Barbie vibes.

Check out the pictures here:

Megan Fox in New York. June 28, 2022 💗 pic.twitter.com/KqrMxD7Ffc — Megan Fox Candids (@MeganFoxCandids) June 29, 2022

Megan Fox wore a pair of pink tie-up stilettos and added a pink mini bag with the look. For makeup, Fox opted for a glam look. With a full coverage foundation, contoured and soft blushed cheeks, defined brows, soft smokey eyes with winged liner, mascara-laden lashes and dark brown lip shade- she completed the look. Megan kept it a jewellery-free look to keep the focus on her hair and outfit.

Megan, in her soft girl era, is the best. Couldn’t she give tough competition to Margot Robbie as Barbie? What do you think? Let us know.

