Since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June 2020, Rhea Chakraborty first appeared at a media event. The actress has been on the radar of SSR fans ever since she became the prime suspect in the Sushant’s death case. However, three years later, the actress finally spoke to the media about her new version and said she is now like an 80-year-old woman in a 30-year-old woman’s body mentally. After her presence at the conclave, she spoke about missing Sushant and moving on.

The actress became the scapegoat and was subjected to a witch-hunt while investigating his death case. In the latest interview, she also mentioned being labeled as a ‘chudail’ who does black magic. Scroll down for details.

After her appearance on India Today Conclave, she spoke about missing Sushant Singh Rajput in an interview with the News Channel. When asked about the late actor, Rhea Chakraborty told the channel, “I don’t think that hole can ever be filled. I miss him, and it’s going to be very difficult to live the rest of my life without that friend, that partner, that companion. But, life has happened to both of us, and one has to move on.”

However, her statement didn’t go down well with the Kai Po Che actor’s fans, who trolled and slammed her. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Normal life of @rhea_chakraborty is going to salon and getting a haircut, how do u live a life of murder? Did Mahesh Bhatt give you new normal life.”

Another wrote, “Don’t think she has even an iota of regret or any kind of sadness about sushant demise.”

A third netizen commented, “Who was sent away, is gone for good… get used to that reality and move on with your life. There’s a limit to how long you can brood, or are you just acting it out in public?” A fourth comment read, “Rhea was a victim of the toxic hate mongering by Godi media. At least this journalist had a heart big enough to apologize to Rhea even though she personally was not involved. Kudos to her.”

In the same interview, Rhea Chakraborty also spoke about being out of work and how people were scared to put money into a film she was a part of. She said, “I am that girl who came to Bombay when she was 17 with dreams of becoming an actress. People are now scared to put their money on a film I am a part of and I understand. I don’t blame them. No one has been sympathetic towards me, they have been empathetic and warm. It is scary for them. There have been times I told people myself not to cast me because I knew they would be trolled and the film would tank.”

