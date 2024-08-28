During the ten-season run of the American sitcom Friends, its cast has formed an incredible bond that became the heart of the series. Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and David Schwimmer not only played best friends on the screen but also developed close friendships in real life. While their off-screen chemistry is still applauded today, the cast once established a golden rule to prevent unnecessary drama between them.

Although the Friends cast had effortless chemistry portraying their on-screen characters, they did agree on certain rules, including a “no hook-up rule,” reportedly suggested by director Jim Burrows to avoid any behind-the-scenes drama. Perry later revealed that this strict rule was one that the cast never dared to break. He shared with Access, “There was a rule that we had – it was really important to the six of us that we kept a friendship; that we were friends. And we are really good friends to this day. And we kept that going, and I think that was very important.”

Schwimmer who played Ross Geller on the sitcom also chimed in sharing that they didn’t want to jeopardize their strong friendship or any kind of relationship they had formed. He expressed that it was an “unspoken rule,” adding the relationship between all of them was more like siblings.

To add to this, Cox also recalled, “I think it’s a smart idea, but I don’t remember actually talking about it.”

Surprisingly, the cast of Friends made another pact to avoid bitterness over paychecks and agreed to stick together. On an earlier appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Aniston opened up about how they all made sure that they were being paid equal salaries. She shared, “We’re all doing the same amount of work. I wouldn’t have felt comfortable knowing I was making more.”

Kudrow chimed in, expressing that this rule avoided the bitterness between them and they were lucky to have that rare relationship with each other.

