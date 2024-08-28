The video game-to-movie adaptation Borderlands is all set for a digital release just three weeks after hitting theaters. Released earlier this month, the film bombed at the box office, prompting the studio to announce the premium video and on-demand release plans less than a month after the film hit theatres.

Borderlands, featuring A-list cast like Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, Florian Munteanu, and Ariana Greenblatt, opened to negative reviews from Critics. The film has a 10% critical score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, with the Chicago Reader saying, “A video game adaptation that completely misses the mark.” The audience seems to be in agreement. CinemaSocre tuned in a D+. Meanwhile, it has a 53% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Borderlands At The Box Office

Borderlands opened in theaters worldwide on August 9, 2024, alongside Sony’s Romantic drama. It Ends With Us. The Sony film starring Blake Lively with a production budget of $25 Million was off to the races, grossing over $80 Million and nearly toppling Marvel Juggernaut Deadpool and Wolverine from the prime spot. However, Borderlands, with a production budget of $110 million, crashed and burned, grossing $8 million in the debut weekend.

The film did not pick up its pace in the ensuing weeks and has so far grossed $15.2 million domestically and $7.7 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $22.9 million. After the abysmal performance of Borderlands, Lionsgate announced the premium video and on-demand release plans this week. Viewers can soon watch the film from the comfort of their homes.

Borderlands On VOD

Borderlands will be available to purchase at home on Friday, August 30, 2024. Viewers can buy the film for $24.99 or rent for 48 hours for $19.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and Fandango at Home.

