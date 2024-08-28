It Ends With Us Box Office ( Worldwide): Overtakes Green Lantern As Blake Lively's Top Earner After Grossing Nearly 10X Its Budget

As Sony’s It Ends with Us continues its excellent global box office run, it has become Blake Lively’s highest-grossing film. The movie has surpassed Lively’s 2011 film Green Lantern’s lifetime earnings. After entering its third week of release, the romantic drama has made nearly ten times its $25 Million budget. It should be noted Lively’s box office milestone doesn’t factor in her brief cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine, which has grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide.

Adapted from author Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel It Ends With Us, Opened In Theaters on August 9, 2024. In its debut weekend, it grossed around $80 million worldwide, nearly toppling Deadpool and Wolverine from the prime spot. In its third week, It Ends With Us has grossed $243.7 million worldwide, including $121.9 million domestically and $121.8 million overseas.

With that total, It Ends With Us surpassed Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ 2011 superhero film The Green Lantern’s $237 million worldwide haul to become the top-grossing film of the Gossip Girl’s alum’s career.

On August 25 2024, Blake Like took to Instagram to celebrate the success of her film. She wrote, “Thank you to everyone who came out to show that people WANT to see films about women and the multitudes we hold. It Ends With Us is a story of the female experience. All the highest highs and lowest lows. And we are so proud of it. We have been in celebration of this film and of getting a message so important out there to the masses.”

It Ends With Us is also Lively’s highest-grossing film at the domestic Box Office after surpassing Green Lantern’s $116 Million statewide run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Dancing With The Stars Season 33: Who Is The First Cast Member Of The BBC Studios’ Reality Show?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News