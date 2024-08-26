It Ends With Us Box Office (Worldwide): Blake Lively's Film Beats Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell's Anyone But You In Style

It Ends With Us, a big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book of the same name, has surpassed another notable box office milestone in its third week. The film, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, grossed $100 million domestically less than two weeks after its release and crossed the milestone internationally in its third weekend. The film also surpassed Sydney Sweeney’s Any But You’s $220 million global run.

It Ends With Us opened in theaters on August 9 and collected a stellar $50 million domestically and $80 million globally against a budget of $25 Million. In less than two weeks, the film crossed the $100 million milestone domestically. At the time, it surpassed Sony’s other female-skewing literary adaptation, 2022’s “Where the Crawdads Sing’s” $90 million stateside run and $144 million worldwide haul.

Blake Lively’s film continued to exceed expectations in its third week of release. According to box office expert Luiz Fernando, It Ends With Us grossed an impressive $22.3 million overseas, pushing the film’s international total past the $100 million mark. The film’s international total stands at $121.8 million, and its domestic tally is at $120.8 million, bringing the worldwide total to $242.6 Million.

After the strong performance on the third weekend, Blake Lively’s romantic drama beat Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s film Anyone But You’s global haul of $220.2 Million. It Ends With Us, which has made nine times the $25 million production budget at the worldwide box office, is eyeing a $320M to $350M global run.

It Ends With Us follows the story of Lily Bloom (Lively), who is embroiled in a love triangle with Ryle (Baldoni), an abusive neurosurgeon, and her first boyfriend, Atlas (Brandon Sklenar).

The film is playing in theaters worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

