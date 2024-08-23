There’s no end in sight as Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us continues to shine at the box office. The onscreen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s popular novel crossed a massive milestone, surpassing The Fall Guy and Ghost Busters: Frozen Empire’s global runs just two weeks after hitting the theaters.

Directed by Justin Baldoni—who also stars in the film—It Ends With Us has become a force to be reckoned with in the romantic drama genre. With a budget of $25M, the movie has positioned itself as the biggest romantic drama since 2018’s A Star Is Born, which grossed $436M.

It Ends With Us raked in $80M worldwide in the debut weekend two weeks ago. The Blake Lively-starring and -produced adaptation cruised past a massive domestic milestone earlier this week after grossing over $100 million in North America.

Now, the film has outgrossed the global lifetime totals for multiple major female-driven pictures in recent times, including Sandra Bullock’s The Lost City’s 192.9 million global run and Daisy Edgar Jones’s Where the Crawdads Sing’s $144.4 million take.

It Ends With Us crossed the $200 million mark on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. The Film’s current global tally stands at $204.4M, including $106.7M from domestic and $97.7M from the international box office.

The movie has surpassed Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy’s $179.6 million and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’s $201.8 million global haul to become the 12th highest-grossing film of 2024.

According to box office pundit Luiz Fernando, by Friday, August 23, 2024, It Ends With Us Will Beat Anyone But You’s $220.2 Million Global run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

