Margot Robbie is melting the internet as her recent vacation pictures, flaunting her baby bump, go viral on social media. The Barbie star and her husband, Tom Ackerley, are set to become parents and welcome their first child. The news came out a few weeks back, and in the recent spotting, Margot embraced a comfy style and still looked fashionable. Keep scrolling for the pictures.

Robbie established herself as the highest-paid actress after her blockbuster Barbie, which was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023. The actress actively promoted last year’s movie by wearing Barbiecore outfits. She has won many accolades in her career, including two Oscar nominations. However, her co-stars were furious about the Oscar snub this year for her performance in Barbie. Greta Gerwig also did not get a nomination for the 2023 movie in the best director category.

Margot Robbie’s pictures from the scenic land of Sardinia, Italy, have gone viral on social media platform X. A series of her photographs has been shared by a celebrity fan page, in which Margot is seen wearing an unbuttoned white shirt. The Barbie star sported a nude bra underneath the shirt, and her adorable baby bump was glowing as she gently touched it.

The Barbie star paired her classic white shirt with black trousers. She accessorized her look with sunglasses and a black hat. The pregnancy glow is evident on her face, which featured rosy blushed cheeks and similar-hued stained lips.

Her medium-length blonde hair was kept open and casual. She carried a black purse with a golden buckle. Her fans are melting after seeing the pictures.

One of the users wrote, “She still looks gorgeous!! ”

Another wrote, “Still a baddie.”

“Pregnancy looks good on her!!” said one fan.

Followed by one saying, “She rocking that belly.”

Another called her “Super stylish mama.”

One fan stated, “She looks amazingly beautiful & healthy in ger pregnancy.”

And “Precious.”

Check out the pictures here:

