Matthew Perry’s untimely demise left his fans across the world mourning. The actor, known for playing the sarcasm king, Chandler Bing, for ten years on the iconic sitcom Friends, passed away on October 28. He was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his LA home. Over a week after the actor’s funeral took place in the presence of his five co-stars, his on-screen best friend ‘Joey’ Matt LeBlanc recently broke his silence. He paid a heartwarming tribute to the late actor as he looked back at some of Chandler-Joey’s favorite moments from the show.

Perry and LeBlanc’s characters, Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani, were roommates, best friends, Monica and Rachel’s neighbors, and our favorites on the show. Their on-screen chemistry has made us all wish to share a friendship like that. While things will never be the same again, LeBlanc has bid goodbye to his friend.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Matt LeBlanc shared a few stills from the show. The first one was from when Joey’s stalker knocked on their door, while the second one had them sitting in the boat they used as a piece of furniture in their living room. These two are followed by their extremely comforting hugs, and the last one featured the six of them hugging: Courteney Cox as Monica, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.

Sharing the carousel of pictures, Matt LeBlanc bid his final adieu to Perry and wrote, “Matthew, It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.” He made sure to make his fans laugh a bit and added, “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt LeBlanc (@mleblanc)

Friends fans took to the comment section to share their grief and comfort the actor with their words. While an Instagram user wrote, “Best bromance to ever exist,” while another penned, “This made me laugh and cry.”

A third one wrote, “Last line hit hard.”

Even after the show ended, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry shared a close bond and even met on different occasions.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Will Smith’s Former Assistant Brother Bilaal Recalls Walking Into The Actor Having S*x With Close Friend Duane Martin: “He Was Bent Over The Couch…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News