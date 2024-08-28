Ever since Friends premiered, the hit sitcom has remained popular on streaming platforms. The American sitcom ran for 10 seasons and featured actors like Jennifer Anniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Davi Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow, who were highly praised for their relatable characters, humor, and friendship. While the show garnered much critical acclaim, there was an episode that was notably banned due to its controversial content.

During the entire run of Friends, two episodes were banned from TV, among which one featured Perry and LeBlanc. The episode was banned from the UK for its explicit content while the other episode was banned because it showcased a same-sex wedding.

Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing often pushed boundaries with his character’s antics, including a notable kiss with co-star LeBlanc. However, there was one scene Perry adamantly refused to film, leading the writers to remove it from the show entirely. During a throwback appearance on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Perry was asked if there were any Friends storylines he wasn’t happy with. He shared, “There was a storyline on Friends where Chandler went to a male strip joint because he really liked the sandwiches. And I called up and was like, ‘Let’s not do this one.'”

Thankfully, Perry managed to have this storyline removed from the show. Considering his role in crafting many of Chandler’s iconic lines, it’s understandable that the writers respected his request to scrap this particular scene.

Reflecting on another banned episode, The One With The Lesbian Wedding, it was prohibited from broadcasting on a select network in the USA in the second season. The episode featured Carol and Susan, played by Jane Sibbett and Jessica Hecht, who were at the center of the storyline. According to the show creator Marta Kauffman, the network was so concerned about potential viewer backlash that they went to great lengths to prepare. They even established a call center with over a hundred operators to handle any feedback or concerns from the audience.

Kauffman even shared with The Hollywood Reporter once, “When we did the lesbian wedding episode of Friends, everybody was up in arms. NBC put 104 operators on for fear of getting a million phone calls. They got two.”

Must Read: When Nichelle Nichols Nearly Left Star Trek For Broadway—Until Martin Luther King Jr Changed Her Mind

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News