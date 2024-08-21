Bollywood and the underworld go hand in hand when it comes to cinematic re-telling of the most violent and brutal tales of crimes. In fact, during the 90s, right from Satya to Vaastav, we were witnessing only gangster dramas. And now, in 2024, another underworld don’s life is about to unfold in Murshid, starring Kay Kay Menon & Tanuj Virwani.

The trailer of the film has drawn attention because, of course, there is Kay Kay playing the lead, and his portrayal of the underworld don has an intense tone. However, blame it on the 90s overabused formula of the underworld films or on the compelling roles in dark and gritty narratives, Menon takes, the film seems too old from the trailer. Almost as something, one must have watched a million times.

Then why another time is the question? Murshid Pathan, is a mafia don who ruled Bombay for 20 years. The entire trailer depends on a single striking line, “Don’t be fooled by the wrinkles on my face—I will finish you!” Now, someone else saying this might have been a dynamite but this doesn’t goes with Kay Kay Menon.

Tanuj Virwani, right from the world of Splitsvilla, dives straight into this crime world, playing Inspector Kumar Pratap. However, the timeline of this series cannot be figured out in the trailer. Though it seems like an 80s & 90s world, and while this could have been a potential frontrunner winning hearts, it lacks the fire to hold the audiences. At least the trailer does not impress!

But the film might work considering the stellar ensemble that includes Kay Kay Menon, Tanuj Virwani, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Shringarpure, and Anang Desai. Produced by Sandip Patel and Sachin Bansal under the banner of Fathom Pictures and Pramukh Film Production House, the series is written and Directed by Shravan Tiwari, with music composed by Kunal Karan.

Check out Murshid’s trailer here.

Murshid arrives on Zee 5 on August 30.

