Something scary that you’ve never seen before is coming on screen which will delve into the realm of the supernatural. Directed by Lee Daniels, The Deliverance is an upcoming horror movie with a screenplay by him, Elijah Bynum, and David Coggeshall.

Daniels made his debut in 2005 with Shadowboxer, followed by Precious which earned an Academy Award. His recent works include the biographical drama, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which received multiple accolades including a Golden Globe, Grammy, and Academy Award nomination.

His latest adventure, The Deliverance is about a girl who fights for her life against mysterious forces that could tear her family apart. Here’s everything you need to know about The Deliverance.

The Deliverance Release Date

The Deliverance will arrive in theaters on August 16 and stream on Netflix from August 30.

The Deliverance Cast

The Deliverance boasts a star-studded cast including Andra Day as Ebony, a Golden Globe winner and an Oscar nominee for her performance in The People vs. Billie Holiday. She will be joined by Glenn Close as Morgan, Mo’Nique as a social worker, Anthony B. Jenkins as Ebony’s children, Miss Lawrence in an undisclosed role, Demi Singleton in an undisclosed role, Tasha Smith as Asia, Omar Epps in an undisclosed role, Caleb McLaughlin as Ebony’s children, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor in an undisclosed role.

The Deliverance Trailer

The trailer for The Deliverance has not yet been released but should be coming soon.

The Deliverance Plot

The Deliverance centers around a struggling single mother, Ebony Jackson, who is battling with her personal demons and moves her family into a new home seeking a fresh start. However, strange occurrences inside the house attract the attention of Child Protective Service which threatens to tear her family apart. She soon finds herself in a fight for her life and the souls of her children.

The Deliverance is inspired by a true story and explores themes of possession, darkness, and the search for a higher power.

