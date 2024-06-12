The world’s most famous cyborg is getting an anime adaptation after a string of live-action blockbusters. Terminator Zero, the upcoming anime series on Netflix, brings the franchise to a new location: Japan.

The show is set to feature a fresh set of characters that have not been seen before in the Terminator universe. Set across two different timelines, Terminator Zero follows the Skynet AI as it gains self-awareness, and wages a war against humanity.

Terminator Zero Releases on Netflix in August

Terminator Zero is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Thursday, August 29th, 2024. The anime will comprise eight episodes, all of which are expected to be dropped simultaneously. Netflix unveiled the official first-look images of the show in May this year, which tease a dark and gloomy world after the AI takeover:

Terminator Zero Takes Place in 1997 and 2022

The anime is set in two timelines: 1997 and 2022. In the Terminator universe, 1997 is the year when an AI named Skynet became dangerously advanced and decided to go on a war against humans. On the other hand, in 2022, years of war have already taken place and only a few human survivors are left amid countless machines.

“Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee, who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he’s hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future, which forever alters the fate of his three children,” reads the official synopsis of the series.

Terminator Zero Stars Timothy Olyphant in the Titular Role

Deadwood star Timothy Olyphant will be essaying the role of Terminator in the anime version, taking over the reins from Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played the role in the live-action franchise and earned global acclaim. Olyphant voices the cybernetic assassin in the show, who is sent from the future to hunt down scientist Malcolm Lee.

Mattson Tomlin serves as the creator, writer, and showrunner of Terminator Zero. He previously ventured into the post-apocalyptic sci-fi genre with his 2021 film, Mother/Android. The series is produced by Production I.G, Skydance Television, and Netflix Animation.

