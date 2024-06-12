Your favorite antiheroes are arriving in a new avatar, as Suicide Squad Isekai, an anime adaptation of the beloved DC Comics characters, is set to hit the small screen. The series is set in the ‘other world’ full of swords and magic, where the notorious criminals are sent on a mission.

Presented by Warner Bros. Japan, Suicide Squad Isekai features fan-favorite characters like the Joker and Harley Quinn. The international release date and streaming platform for the highly-anticipated anime has finally been announced, which you can check out in the next section.

Suicide Squad Isekai: Release Date and Streaming Platform

Suicide Squad Isekai is slated to premiere in the US on Thursday, June 27th, 2024 on Max and Hulu. US viewers will be able to enjoy the show over a week earlier than the Japanese audiences, as the Japan premiere date is set for July 6th. Suicide Squad Isekai will feature 10 episodes in total.

The first three episodes will be released together on June 27th on both Hulu and Max. The rest of the seven episodes will be aired weekly on Thursdays. The finale is scheduled to air on August 15th. The release date of the show was announced with an official trailer by Warner Bros., which can be watched below:

Suicide Squad Isekai: Plot

In Suicide Squad Isekai, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., assembles a team of villains in the crime-ridden city of Gotham. The criminals, including Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark are sent on a mission to Isekai, the world of swords and magic connected to the real world through a gate.

Captured by the Kingdom’s soldiers and imprisoned, the gang has 72 hours before the bombs in their necks explode. After negotiating with Queen Aldora, they must defeat the hostile Imperial army to be freed. With their lives on the line, Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad must fight to survive.

Suicide Squad Isekai: Cast

The show features the voices of Anna Nagase as Harley Quinn, Yūichirō Umehara as The Joker, Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot, Takehito Koyasu as Peacemaker, Jun Fukuyama as Clayface, Subaru Kimura as King Shark, Mamiko Noto as Aldora, and Kujira as Amanda Waller. The cast also includes Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag, Chika Anzai as Katana, Reina Ueda as Fione, and Jun Fukushima as Cecil. The English dub voice cast has not been announced as of now.

