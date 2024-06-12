The youngest and the second richest Kardashian/Jenner billionaire daughter, Kylie Jenner is always under the media’s radar either for her love life, her exceptional business, or her flawless beauty. Recently, Kylie sparked headlines after her family was concerned about her romantic relationship with actor Timothee Chalamet.

Kylie and Timothee’s romance began in 2023 and the couple made it official after their appearance at the Golden Globes this year. However, the recent news reveals issues in their relationship as the Kardashian clan wants her to “walk away” from him but the Timothee insists on keeping their romance floating and alive.

Why does Kylie’s Family Want Her to Break up with Timothee Chalamet?

Ever since Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet made their relationship official, their limited outings have raised concerns that their relationship might not be as strong as the fans predicted. According to Daily Mail, a source claims that those close to Kylie believe that Chalamet is not “as invested” as she is. The insider said, “Kylie is trying to hold onto her relationship with Timothée, but those around her fear it is becoming evident that he’s just not as invested in their relationship as she is anymore.”

It continued, “Kylie is madly in love with Timothée and she put so much into this relationship. She went so public with their romance because she was sure it would last… But those closest to her feel he doesn’t make her a priority and her sisters are now telling her to walk away, but she can’t.”

Another source revealed to the US Weekly that the couple hadn’t been spending much time together because of their “busy schedules.” However, they have ensured that they are in touch regularly and remain friends despite not hanging out that often. The source added, “They run in the same circle of friends, and have a great time when they’re together, but it’s not that serious.”

Timothee Chalamet is trying to Win Kylie’s Affection

The ongoing issues between Kylie and Timothee’s romance have been under the spotlight since rumors that the couple has split or might be announcing a breakup soon had surfaced. While fans speculate that this might be true, the Wonka star is working hard to win Kylie back following her family’s concerns about their relationship.

A source told Daily Mail that Kylie is “very important” to Timothee and revealed that he’s been planning a huge birthday celebration to show his affection. The insider admitted, “Kylie’s sisters’ concerns over her relationship are mostly falling on deaf ears because Kylie sees the true Timothee. He has made it clear that Kylie is very important to him and he would like for her to not listen to any outside noise, even if it comes from her own family, because he is being as genuine in his intentions with the relationship as possible. He loves her.”

Kylie refused to address the rumors of her break up with Timothee, and it is not sure whether the actor will debut on The Kardashians show anytime soon.

