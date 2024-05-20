Suicide Squad ISEKAI Anime: New Joker Character Trailer Highlights Clown Prince of Crime

After the amazing teaser release of one of the most anticipated shows, Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn, there has been a new trailer going around on the internet for the Cruelest villain, the Clown Prince of Crime, Joker. As usual, we will see Joker leading the team with Harley Quinn.

Detailed Overview of Trailer of Suicide Squad Anime:

The latest trailer also portrays the Batman Nemesis along with some chaotic settings and distributing lights around him focusing on his role in the anime where Task Force is being summoned in the fantasy Isekai world. It also highlights Joker’s complex relationship with Harley Quinn and brings trouble to Gotham.

It seems that he is not very amazed by this other-world setting and is only interested in bringing chaos to Gotham. His domination over Harley Quinn and his evil team is clearly seen in the trailer, as he will play a vital role in leading his team.

The trailer features Yûichirô Umehara, who will play the Joker in the series. While driving the car, we can sense his psychotic behaviour, and as he experiences it, we learn that he is planning to reshape Gotham with evil entities.

We also get to see Harley Quinn sitting beside him, throwing lights on her past. She used to work as psychiatrist Harleen Quinzel but got abducted by Joker emotionally and manipulated by her to show her evil and monstrous side to him. Has she later on joined the Joker team and become a partner in crime?

What is the Plot of ‘Suicide Squad Isekai’?

In short, ‘Suicide Squad Isekai’ will be a show in which all your favourite Suicide Squad characters are transferred to another world through a Magical Gate. This anime will be full of magic and swordsmen, and our favourite characters will have to survive in this new Isekai world.

