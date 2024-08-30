It is not a hidden fact that Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur parted ways earlier this year in March. Needless to say, their fans were pretty upset with the news. However, the two collaborated for the first time after their split for an eyewear commercial. This left their fans delighted, and some even manifested that the duo would patch up soon.

Talking about the same, the commercial sees Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday exchanging some flirty glances with each other. Not only do they look uber cool in the shades, but their chemistry is infectious in the video. Take a look at the same.

This left their fans gushing, and they started flooding the comment section with reactions. One fan stated, “Bhagwan kare inki jodi ko kisi ki nazar na lage.” Another netizen said, “Wow, it’s good to see they’re still together.” Another added, “I hope they are together.” A fan said, “Aditya and Ananya look so good together.” Another netizen wrote, “Such a good-looking and hot couple, Adi and Ananya, and love the glasses.” A fan said, “You both look so good together” along with a crying emoji, knowing that their relationship was a thing of the past.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s dating speculations began when they were seen cozying up in Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash in 2022. If that was not enough, Karan Johar also dropped hints that there was a growing closeness between them in his birthday bash too. They were soon seen taking vacations together and were also spotted in airports and other public appearances. Ananya also went on to almost make her relationship public with the Aashiqui 2 actor in Koffee With Karan when she referred to herself as ‘Ananya Coy Kapur.’ She also jokingly warned Sara Ali Khan not to grow close to Aditya on the sets of their film Metro In Dino.

However, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday reportedly parted ways in March of this year, which shocked their fans. While the exact reason behind their split remains unknown, they are trying to remain cordial. Recently, it was also speculated that Ananya has been dating Chicago-based model Walker Blanc.

