Abhijeet Bhattacharya Breaks His Silence On 17-Year-Old Feud With Shah Rukh Khan, Says, “ Enough Of The Drama, You Are A Star And Always Will Be”

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Shah Rukh Khan‘s collaborations have given us some iconic songs. The two have worked together so much that their people had assumed that Abhijeet was the voice of SRK. Working together on over 30 songs, the pair’s collaboration worked well in most movies. That being said, Abhijeet ceased providing vocal support for King Khan’s projects following the 2007 release of Om Shanti Om. There were rumors that he turned down the actor’s playback chances because of a falling out with the filmmakers.17 years later, Abhijeet broke his silence and opened up about the issue.

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who provided the vocals for Shah Rukh Khan’s film Main Hoon Na, was upset that he didn’t receive credit for the songs. This has caused a divide between the two, with Abhijeet revealing his continued disappointment in an interview with Pinkvilla.

He said that despite having similar temperaments and birthdays only a day apart, their relationship appears to be tense.

“This is something Shah Rukh Khan knows very well. There’s no difference between us; our birthdays are just one day apart. We have the same nature,” the singer shared.

He also elaborated, “We both know what we’re going to be. If I go to him today, I can tell him, as his senior by 6-7 years, Enough of the drama, you are a star and always will be. But if I come back into the picture, then it will be me, not him. Sometimes, it feels like he is the type of person who shows off… or maybe he just doesn’t have any time. But he isn’t like that. I know myself very well, and I know him very well, too, even though we don’t have a close bond. He knows that I have been hurt.

Previously, Abhijeet Bhattacharya opened up about his rift with SRK in 2021 in a special Facebook Live. He addressed a fan’s inquiry concerning a reunion with the Jawan actor.

According to Abhijeet, he never had any issues with SRK; rather, their collaboration ended due to a few music directors. He said, “This is a very good thought. I am not Shah Rukh Khan’s voice. When I perform abroad, people who don’t know that the songs are not sung by actors but by playback singers think that I sing like Shah Rukh Khan. They think SRK is a singer. I don’t know who created this rift between me and him. There were a few music directors who had this agenda of separating us. Some used to think, ‘If we get an SRK film someday, we won’t let Abhijeet playback for him. ‘ That was their ambition. I know them today, and they are my friends because that’s how you live in the industry.”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya has been a very vocal figure, and he has let his fans know his thoughts about anything that troubles him. The singer used to appear frequently as a judge in reality shows before taking a step back and doing lesser TV projects.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates

Must Read: “Amitabh Bachchan Ke Liye Main Manhoos Hoon”, Lilliput Recalls The Time His Films With Big B Were Getting Shelved!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News