Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal got married recently in the presence of close family and friends. The couple have been dating for eleven long years before tying the knot and debuted together in Bollywood with a film titled Shaapit.

Aditya has just shared the first picture from his wedding with Shweta and they look adorable in the same.

Sharing the beautiful picture on his Instagram, Aditya Narayan captioned it, “I will find you.. And I will marry you. #Taken” What a lovely caption, isn’t it? No, we are not crying, you are. Take a look at the picture here:

Oh, our hearts.

Talking about their wedding attires, Aditya Narayan looked like a super stylish dulha at his wedding. The Indian Idol host wore an ivory-white sherwani and matched it up with a golden turban. One could witness him accessorizing his entire avatar but an emerald green layered necklace. On the other hand, Shweta Agarwal too opted for a complimenting lehenga and donned a pale pink dupatta alongside.

The 33-year-old singer also performed a lap dance in his own wedding. Yes, we aren’t kidding but serious. In the video, Aditya decked up as a groom is sitting on the dhol and dancing before entering the hall for the wedding. He looks nothing less than an Indian prince in his sherwani.

Meanwhile, Aditya in a conversation with Times Of India, expressed his happiness over the wedding with longtime girlfriend Shweta. He said, “It feels surreal that Shweta and I are finally married now. It feels like a dream, which has come true. I can’t imagine spending my life with anyone else, but Shweta. She has helped me become a better version of myself, she is someone with whom I can be myself.”

