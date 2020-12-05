Amid all the controversies surrounding Kangana Ranaut because of her remarks on a 90 years old Sikh woman who had joined the farmers’ protest, the actress took to Twitter and expressed her heartfelt tribute to the late political stalwart, J Jayalalithaa on her 4th death anniversary. The actress will be seen playing her character in her upcoming film, Thalaivi.

Kangana is shooting for Thalaivi in Hyderabad from past few weeks. The film is helmed by AL Vijay. Kangana, in her tweet, pronounced Jayalalithaa as ‘Jaya Amma’ and revealed that the shooting of the film is about to complete in one week.

Taking to Twitter on 5th December, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go.”

On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wlUeo8Mx3W — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 5, 2020

Along with the tribute, she also shared some stills of Thalaivi, in which she is seen as J Jayalalithaa. The movie also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta and others. Thalaivi is a multilingual film that will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently landed up in another legal trouble as Shiromani Akali Dal has sent her a legal notice. Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to Twitter on Friday to announce that a legal notice has been sent to the Tanu Weds Manu actress for her insensitive remarks.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, “We have sent a legal notice to @KanganaTeam for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for Rs 100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as antinational We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers protest.”

We have sent a legal notice to @KanganaTeam for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for ₹100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as antinational We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers protest pic.twitter.com/AWNfmwpIyT — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 4, 2020

How excited are you to see Kangana Ranaut playing J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite stars and movies.

