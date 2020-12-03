Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra, who calls herself a theatre kid, is thrilled to have returned to the Prithvi Theatre, which she calls her home, after one year.

Aahana took to her verified Instagram account on Wednesday to share the news that Prithvi Theatre has reopened after a year and the actress described her experience with the hashtag #homecoming. She also became emotional after visiting the green room.

Aahana went to the theatre on Tuesday evening to watch Makarand Deshpande’s solo piece “Gandhi”. The actress shared her photographs from the theatre along with Deshpande and other actors, who are her friends.

She wrote: “#HelloDecember, Last night was overwhelming! We returned home after a year!! The feeling to be back at @prithvitheatre was unmatched! Prithvi Theatre, home to all of us has opened after a year and the energy was unparalleled! With all the safety norms we are equipped to make sure that the show goes on!”

“Was wonderful to watch @makaranddeshpande_v perform his solo piece #Gandhi with a full house! To be back in my green room was emotional and exhilarating!! Meeting friends and colleagues was just pure love and the sound of the third bell #homecoming #TheShowMustGoOn,” she added.

On the work front, Aahana recently featured in the Zee5 anthology film series “Forbidden Love”, in the short film “Rules Of The Game” directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

Previously, Actress Aahana Kumra likes stories that take viewers into unexplored areas of their minds and says a sports project and a gangster saga are on the top of her wishlist.

“I like stories that take people into unexplored areas of their minds and hearts. ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ was one such story as is ‘Sir Sir Sarla’. Both characters gave me a lot to think about and challenged me creatively and personally to go beyond my comfort zone. That is the kind of work I am looking forward to,” Aahana Kumra told IANS.

Aahana looks for “work that gives me an opportunity unlike any I have had before to grow as a person and an artiste”, and adds: “But if I were to state-specific examples, I would say, a series or film with sports at its heart or even a sprawling gangster saga seems like an exciting prospect”.

