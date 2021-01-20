Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah on Wednesday said he is eager to play Ayushmann Khurrana’s heroine in the latter’s upcoming film! Gulshan’s quip on social media came as a reaction to a news piece that actress Mrunal Thakur had allegedly walked out of Ayushmann’s upcoming film, Doctor G.

“Shall I walk in then? Let’s see if I can pull off being Ayushmann‘s heroin (sic),” Gulshan wrote in a tweet.

The actor is known for his sarcasm and sense of humour on social media. Earlier in the day, the actor reacted to the news of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani renaming dragon fruit to Kamalam due to its resemblance to the lotus flower.

“Oh so cool !! While we are at it, can we please rename Banana also by the shape it resembles? Kela doesn’t quite do it justice. Twitter is definitely the most entertaining social media platform,” Gulshan had written.

Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah says the greatest fear for an actor is to be forgotten and become irrelevant.

“The forgotten become irrelevant and that’s the greatest fear for an actor. This can be anybody’s reality. It’s a tough business. It kills the mind, breaks the spirit of people & yet we come flocking in the thousands. Best wishes to Mr Samir Khakhar & everyone else who’s an actor,” Gulshan tweeted on Saturday.

His post comes as a reaction to a post that stated that “Samir Khakhar who played the role of Khopdi in Nukkad is looking for work”.

