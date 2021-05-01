Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The two dated for nearly 3 years before getting married in 2017. Their love story is nothing less than a Bollywood rom-com. On her 33rd birthday, we reveal to you how the story of how she met her cricketer husband.

Anushka is undoubtedly one of the leading ladies in the industry currently. She made her debut in Bollywood with the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Since then she has proved her calibre with various roles in films such as NH10, Pari and Sui Dhaaga.

It was in 2013, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met on the sets of a shampoo commercial. As soon as the commercial was aired, rumours were rife that there was a secret behind their onscreen chemistry. However, later Anushka spoke about her meeting with Virat during an interview with Filmfare magazine.

Anushka Sharma said, “If you’d ask me did Virat come to my house? Yes. Is he my friend? Yes. Do I know him? Yes. But there are other details people don’t know. We did an ad together. I put on an arrogant front because he’s believed to be arrogant too. Before he acted tough, I wanted to have an upper hand. But when I met him, he was so easygoing, intelligent and funny. Considering it was a three-day shoot and on the second night I had called my friends over for dinner to celebrate my new house, I invited him too. That’s where it started. There were other people too but they didn’t make headlines,” she had said.

Even after nine years of the commercial being aired, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make headlines as a married couple and new parents. The two recently became proud parents of their daughter Vamika.

