Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is ruling the overseas cinemas for 10 days now and managed to bag a huge sum of $ 6.58 million. The Rohit Shetty directorial shows the titular cop becoming a third cop to enter his cop verse.

Advertisement

The movie also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh who return in their roles of Bajirao Singham And Simmba respectively.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, as Sooryavanshi completed its 10th day overseas, here are the stats it made in the respective Box Office. The movie has earned a total of USD $ 223,813 in the US and Canada. The movie earned USD $ 31,900 in UAE. The movie earned a total of USD $ 74,442 in Australia and USD $ 57,066 in the UK. In GCC the movie has earned a total of USD $ 5,664.

Check out the 10-day collection of the film overseas:

Sooryavanshi – Overseas Day 10

[In USD]

Day 1 – USD $1.08 million

Day 2 – USD $1.15 million

Day 3 – USD $ 1.06 million

Day 4 – USD $ 0.48 million

Day 5 – USD $ 0.44 million

Day 6 – USD $ 0.36 million.

Day 7 – USD $ 0.42 million

Day 8 – USD $ 0.50 million

Day 9 – USD $ 0.62 million

Day 10 – USD $ 0.46 million

(Cumulative USD: $ 6.58 million)

[In Indian Rupees]

Day 1 – INR 8.10 crores

Day 2 – INR 8.58 crores

Day 3 – INR 7.90 crores

Day 4 – INR 3.60 crores

Day 5 – INR 3.30 crores

Day 6 – INR 2.68 crores

Day 7 – INR 3.08 crores

Day 8 – INR 3.76 crores

Day 9 – INR 4.63 crores

Day 10 – INR 3.43 crores

(Cumulative INR: 49.07 crores)

The film is this close to bagging the 50-Crore mark! Isn’t that just amazing!

Meanwhile, recently Akshay Kumar revealed the teaser for his new movie Prithviraj. Revealing the teaser on social media, the actor said, “The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values.”

His upcoming film Prithviraj is produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is being directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Other than Akshay Kumar, the film will also star Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, and Sanjay Dutt. The movie will release worldwide on January 21, 2022.

Must Read: “Aryan Khan Had No Drugs In Possession,” A Surprising Twist As Key Witness Breaks Silence

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube