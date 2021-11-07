Ajay Devgn has played a pivotal role in the cop universe of Rohit Shetty. The director has just released Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi and if the recent reports are to be believed, both Rohit and Ajay have already locked the release date for their upcoming film Singham 3. Yes, we aren’t kidding!

Advertisement

The cop drama will hit the theatres on Independence Day 2023 weekend and that will definitely leave the fans all excited.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 will be a patriotic film and hit the right chord with every Indian and a source close to Pinkvilla said, “It’s among the most patriotic films that Rohit and Ajay are collaborating on, as it is set against the backdrop of turbulent Indo-Pak relationship. The premise has Kashmir in its backdrop, and it’s a story special to all the stakeholders. Given the plot and vibe, the makers feel, it’s best to bring the film on the big screen during the Independence Day 2023 weekend.”

The makers are planning to shoot Ajay Devgn starrer Singham 3 in Kashmir and Delhi. Speaking about the same, the source added, “It will go on floors around September/October next year, as adequate security will be provided by the officials to the crew following the Independence Day celebrations next year.”

The reports also state that an official announcement will be made soon by the makers of the film.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s latest release Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is doing great at the box office.

Besides, Ajay Devgn, reportedly Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh will also make an appearance in Singham 3. The director will soon start shooting the cop drama as soon as he wraps up on Ranveer’s Cirkus.

Are you guys excited to watch Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty collaborating once again for Singham 3? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Make Their Relationship Instagram Official & We Can’t Stop Crushing Over It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube