It’s been more than a fortnight, but the buzz around Spider-Man: No Way Home refuses to slow down. The movie that has broken numerous Box Office records already, is continuing to do so and has found its place in the highest-earning Marvel movies list. Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire coming together have created a whirlpool amid the audience and the excitement is still very much high. But did you know Tom Holland was jealous of Andrew Garfield for a reason?

Well, don’t come at us for spoiling the biggest cameo. It has been close to three weeks since the movie is in the theatres and if you haven’t seen it yet, are you even a loyal fan? So, Andrew Garfield is now dropping some inside gossip from the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor who reprising his version of Peter Parker after Amazing Spider-Man 2 says Tom Holland was jealous of his Spidey suit.

Technically, the Spidey suit is a tricky part of being Spider-Man. Tom Holland out of all three has the most complex ones. Because he is the latest and updated iteration of the web-slinging Superhero. Also, thank you Tony Stark. So, Andrew Garfield in his latest comment has opened up on the reason for Tom Holland’s jealousy and it involves the fact that Garfield could easily use his phone. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking to Variety, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield said, “Tom was jealous because I have little zippers in my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily. To work his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn’t access his hands.”

Well, Tom Holland had a very practical reason to be jealous of Andrew Garfield’s suit. Imagine using your phone with your nose and then wanting to text someone, urgh! Tell us what do you think in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

