Parodies have become a new trend on all social media platforms. We often see Hollywood singers and celebrities grooving on popular Hindi songs and they’re remixed in such a way that you will barely be able to find a difference between the original and recreation. The latest addition to this trend is Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame Andy Samberg aka Jake Peralta making a smashing entry in Shah Rukh Khan’s swag!

Heyy Babyy released back in 2007 and starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

The parody has been shared on Instagram by a page named ‘Music Community’. The video is originally edited by a page named ‘Catastrophic Crossovers”. The video features the song ‘Mast Kalandar’ where Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar are dancing and Shah Rukh Khan makes a grand entry. Instead of SRK, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s cast makes an entry.

Andy Samberg aka Jake Peralta and Melissa Fumero aka Amy Santiago make an entry and the swag matches to nothing less than SRK’s entry in the song.

Take a look at the video here:

Haha, the editing is so on point!

The fans were quick to react to this crossover and a user commented, “If only Andy Samberg gatecrashed Indian weddings😤❤️”. Another fan commented, “Anupam kher is us, excited for season 8 ❤”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

“Crossover we didn’t know we want!!! Cool cool cool no doubt no doubt no doubt 🌟♥️♥️”

“This was the actual scene srk one was edited. Trust me”

“Srk sir bi like: cool cool cool cool cool cool……!!!!!”

“OMG OMG OMG I DID NOT SEE THAT COMING HSHAHAHAHAJANANA I LOVE THIS SO MUCH”

“😂😂😂😂iconic 👏👏👏👏👏”

What are your thoughts on Andy Samberg entering in Shah Rukh Khan’s swag in the song Mast Kalandar? Tell us in the comments below.

