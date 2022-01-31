Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of the most adored celebrities of Bollywood not just for her impeccable fashion sense but also for her inspirational work as a fitness enthusiast. Most of her social media posts go viral within minutes as she enjoys a huge fanbase across the country. Did you know that Malaika had once opened up about the characteristics of a man that effortlessly turn her on and it included being a ‘good kisser’?

For the unversed, Malaika has lately been in the news for her romantic relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple went Insta official a few months back and there has been a lot of scrutiny around their relationship, ever since. A few weeks back, a bunch of rumours suggested that the couple had called it splits but Arjun cleared the air in a sassy way by sharing a picture with Malaika. He also made it clear in the caption that such rumours do not affect the couple.

Malaika Arora has always been an active judge on the show Supermodel Of The Year. A few months back, in one of the episodes of the reality show, the actor had gotten candid about what attracts her in men, making it clear that she has a certain type.

Malaika Arora further said, “I really like a guy who is a little rough around the edges. I like that. Too prissy, chikna, nahi hota (or clean-shaven, I don’t like). Outrageously flirtatious. I like somebody who can kiss really well.”

The actor elaborated on what turns her off instantly and said, “a man who gossips”.

In a part of the Supermodel Of The Year episode, Malaika Arora also discussed her crushes with Milind Soman and said, “I have an insane crush on Daniel Craig. Bond. Because I just know we will bond really well. Female crush, I would say Bella Hadid.”

