Jennifer Winget is a much-loved television actor who enjoys a huge fan following ever since she played key roles in popular serials like Kahiin To Hoga and Dill Mill Gayye. She has often spoken up against haters and trolls, especially the ones that drop problematic comments on her social media posts. She had previously taken a stand against trolls when her Beyhadh co-star Aneri Vajani was openly sl*t shamed for an Instagram post.

For the unversed, Jennifer and Aneri worked together in the popular television show Beyhadh which also featured Kushal Tandon in a key role. The plot of this show revolved around a young lady named Maya who was obsessed with her lover, eventually resorting to unethical and criminal activities. The show was a massive hit amongst the audience and also had a sequel series which did not work very well in terms of TRP.

In the year 2017, actor Aneri Vajani posted a picture in lingerie which left the netizens with polarizing opinions. Some people hailed her over her confidence while others started attacking her with abuses, calling her names while body-shaming her.

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Jennifer Winget was asked about the incident where she took a strong stand for her co-star and friend. “It probably slips upon us at times that we are consistently on the public radar and always left open to trolling body shaming. We signed up for it whether we like it or not- dressed completely, aesthetically or whatever way people think doesn’t work for them. Well, if it works for us, that’s all that should matter, we don’t think what they saying about ourselves. We’re happy being us- skinny, fat or flabby.”

Jennifer Winget further elaborated on how harmful the concept of shaming is and said, “By shaming each other, we’re really shaming ourselves. We work hard in our jobs just as anyone and at the end of the day we’d like our hard work to not have to bother about what people think we do or don’t or who we are or are not. They don’t know us, happily unfollow, that’s easier to do!”

