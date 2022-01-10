Last weekend Umar Riaz’s eviction from Bigg Boss 15 came as a shock to all his fans in the country. The doctor turned model played the game gracefully ever since he entered the BB15 house and has won the hearts of many with his game tactics. Now, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla reacted to ‘unfair eviction’ in a viral video and got targetted by trolls for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Netizens on social media were quite upset with Umar’s eviction from the show and started slamming the makers and host Salman Khan in no time. Post the elimination, Rubina and Abhinav were spotted in the city where paps asked them about their views on his elimination and Ruby didn’t hold back from speaking her mind about it.

Advertisement

Viral Bhayani shared the video of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla interacting with the paps on his Instagram handle. While Abhinav didn’t really express much about Umar Riaz’s elimination from the Bigg Boss 15 house, Rubina Dilaik gave a savage and honest answer about it.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s video here:

Reacting to RubiNav’s video, a user commented, “Yaar insey mat pucho ye sawal😂idar bhi jagda karne pe aa jaigi 😂😂.” Another user commented, “Bhai jinko kuch pata hi nahi to unse kya aapa bat kar rahe ho decision ke bare mai fair ki unfair ……wor wo khud boring rahe hai.” A third user commented, “Rubina be like : 2 minute ruko pehele juh nikal leti hu 😂😂😂.”

What are your thoughts on Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla reacting to Umar Riaz’s elimination from Bigg Boss 15? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Almost Gave Up On His Relationship; Told Ginni Chatrath, “The Car You Come In Costs More Than What My Entire Family Is Worth”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube