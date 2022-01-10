After winning the hearts of millions with his comic timing on television talk shows, Kapil Sharma is currently gearing up for his debut Netflix stand-up special, I’m Not Done Yet. In a recent conversation, Kapil recounted his love story with his wife, Ginni Chatrath and how once upon a time he told her their relationship wouldn’t work.

For those who don’t know, Sharma married Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018. The couple has since been blessed with two kids, a daughter named Anayra born on December 10, 2019, and a son named Trishaan on February 1, 2021. Scroll to know why the comedian felt his and Gini’s relationship wouldn’t work.

In an interview with The Man magazine, Kapil Sharma spoke about his wife Ginni Chatrath, her being his student and then assistant during their university days. He said, “Ginni was in a girls’ college in Jalandhar doing her graduation, 3-4 years my junior, and I was in a co-ed college studying for a PG diploma in commercial arts. For pocket money, I would participate in theatre and visit other colleges. She was a really good student of mine. Now, of course, she’s become my teacher after marriage! She was good at skits and histrionics, so I made her my assistant.”

Kapil Sharma further revealed that had he even told her once that their relationship wouldn’t work. He said, “Then I found out that madam started liking me, so I explained to her that the car you come in costs more than what my entire family put together is worth! So, it just wouldn’t be possible between us.”

Kapil Sharma’s I’m Not Done Yet will stream on Netflix starting January 28. In a teaser shared by the platform for the special, the comedian gets candid about his infamous 2016 tweet in which he tagged the PM and complained about having to pay bribes to municipal authorities despite paying Rs 15 crore in tax per year and lots more.

