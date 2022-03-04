Yesteryear’s Bollywood superstar Mehmood Ali was best known for playing comic roles in Hindi cinema. In his four decades-long careers, he worked in over 300 Hindi films and helped several actors to kick start their careers. Among them was Amitabh Bachchan who was his favourite apprentice who also stayed at the comedian’s house. A few years ago, the Padosan actors’ brother remembered the late actor and recalled the time when AB used to steal his cars to impress his girlfriends.

For the unversed, the late actor is known as India’s national comedian and has received the most number of nominations in Filmfare awards. On the other hand, Bachchan who is known as Indian cinema’s megastar started his big-screen career with Saat Hindustani, AB went to act in some top films and still, he’s going like a rock-solid.

Mehmood Ali had an impressive collection of 24 cars and as per Anwar Ali, Amitabh Bachchan used to steal one of the cars from the comedian’s collection. In a 2015 interview with Filmfare, Ali recollected, “Bhaijaan’s flamboyance was part of his personality. He lived like a king both in terms of his lifestyle but also his large-heartedness. He looked after our extended kutumb of 150 people.

Anwar Ali further shared, “He loved cars and at one point he owned a fleet of 24 cars including a Stingray, Dodge, Impala, MG, Jaguar and others,” and added that his girlfriends loved him because he used to drive his brother, Mehmood Ali’s cars. On the other hand, even Amitabh Bachchan drove them to impress his girlfriends.

As reported by Indian Express, when Ameen Sayani, a prominent radio broadcaster asked the yesteryear star about his horses, he proudly said, “The fastest horse is Amitabh. The day he picks up speed he will leave everyone behind.”

Back in 2004, when Mehmood Ali left us for the heavenly abode, Amitabh Bachchan took his blog and remembered the actor/comedian, Big B shared, “He always helped in establishing myself as an actor. Mehmood Bhai was one of the helpers in the graph early in my career. He was the first producer who gave me the lead role – in ‘Bombay to Goa’. After several consecutive flops, I made a plan to go back home, then Mehmood Sahab’s brother Anwar stopped me.”

