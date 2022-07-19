Amitabh Bachchan regularly takes to social media and keeps his fan up-to-date with everything happening in his life via tweets and posts. This morning, he did the same by sharing some pictures of himself rocking a style not many would think he could pull off and slay. In fact, the look got him compared to Bollywood’s own out-of-the-box male fashionista Ranveer Singh and the pictures are the reason why.

Taking to his Twitter and Instagram handles early this morning, Sr Bachchan shared a couple of pictures of himself dressed in a white hoodie, a blue think scarf tied like a tie and dark blue harem pants with a geometric design in white and cream tones. His captions for the images – and the look in general- have netizens comparing him to the Gunday actor and below is a gist of what they have to say.

Sharing the images to his social media handles, Amitabh Bachchan captioned them, “पहन्ने को दे दिया पजामा, लगा साड़ी को फाड़ा, आगे छोटी जेब दे दी, औ पीछे लगा है नाड़ा !( They have given me a pyjamas to wear which looks like it has been torn out of a saree. It has small pockets in the front and the a string to tie it at the back).” Given the prints and styles, netizens wasted no time asking if Ranveer Singh was his inspiration.

Comparing Amitabh Bachchan’s latest look to Ranveer Singh and his eccentric fashion choices, one netizen commented, “Sir ranveer se dosti kr ley kya 😂😂” Another replied to his post saying, “Lagta hai Ranveer Singh ghus gaya hai aapke andar.” A third further added, “सर, लगता है ये पैजामा रणवीर सिंह जी ने डिजाइन किया होगा 🔥 (Sir, it seems like Ranveer Singh resigned this pyjama)” A few other comments comparing his look the Bajirao Mastani actor read, “Ranveer influence?? 🤔” “Ranveer Singh lite 😂” One even questioned if the inspiration was vice-versa, saying, “@amitabhbachchan sir are u d real source of inspiration for @ranveersingh? ☺️ Lukng cool😎 by d way sir 😍

While the above comments were responses to Amitabh Bachchan’s look on Instagram, the veteran actor’s Twitter followers also tweeted how they felt this fashion choice was a Ranveer Singh one. A fan, commenting on his outfit, wrote, “When you want to challenge Ranveer Singh.” Another tweeted, “Ranveer Singh ke saath ad karne ka natija hai (This is the result of doing an ad with Ranveer Singh).”

Other comments on the Brahmastra actor’s latest look had one Insta user saying, “Live without regrets😌” Another noted, “Superrrr daduuuuu❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ap baut ache lag rahe ho” A third wrote, “Zamaane aaye aur chale gaye! Aapka tez tab bhi aisa hi tha, Aaj bhi aisa hi hai!” while a fourth added, “Aap Jo bhi pehno, gazab hi lagte ho Amit ji 😍❤️”

For an actor nearing his 80th birthday, don’t you think the Sholay actor looks dashing in this youthful look!

What are your thoughts on this latest and hatke look of Amitabh Bachchan? Let us know in the comments below.

