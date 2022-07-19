Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has shared a romantic picture with his actress wife Katrina Kaif, who recently turned 39.

The star couple is currently in the Maldives with friends and family members as they celebrated Katrina‘s 39th birthday. Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal along with his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Kagh, Kabir Bedi, Ileana D’Cruz are amongst others who have been spotted chilling together!

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring him and Katrina Kaif. In the image, the two are looking at each other and laughing on a yacht.

Check out the picture ft Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaid below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The actor captioned it with an infinity sign in the caption.

Vicky and Katrina’s friends could not stop gushing about the picture.

Speaking about work, Katrina Kaif has Salman Khan starrer- Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has the horror-comedy ‘Phone Booth’, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Vicky will next be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’ and ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.

