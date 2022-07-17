To ring in her 39th birthday, Katrina Kaif dashed off to Maldives with husband Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, good friend Mini Mathur and Anand Twari among others. On the occasion of her birthday day, the Ek Tha Tiger actress took to her Instagram and dropped a few scintillating pictures from her Maldivian diary. But what has caught everyone’s attention is diva Ileana D’cruz presence at the birthday vacation.

Advertisement

If latest reports are anything to go by then Ileana D’Cruz has found love in Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel and the duo is dating. Read on the scoop below:

Advertisement

According to latest reports, Ileana D’Cruz and Kat’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel – who’s a model in London – have been together for last 6 months. A report in ETimes states that Kat and Seb are following each other on Instagram and are also spending some quality time at Katrina’s old apartment in Bandra. The news began to made headlines after Ileana posted a pictures from their family vacation at Maldives. Well, there’s no confirmation on the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

Ileana D’Cruz was earlier in news when she broke with longtime boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. Earlier the actress had revealed that she went to see therapist after breaking up with longtime boyfriend.

Ileana D’cruz told The Asian Age in 2020, I think you owe it to yourself to take care of yourself, and the minute I realised that I saw a huge difference; not just mentally, but physically and internally as well. If you are going through bad times, then you have to work on yourself. I can’t rely on people, because you have to rely on yourself. I went to a therapist and she told me to accept the complements. I have accepted myself now and I am doing well.”

Speaking about having a partner, Ileana had said, “Having a partner makes you feel calm and secure, but your mental well-being is far more important. I am not ready for love, I am very happy where I am. I am falling in love with myself.”

Coming back to Katrina Kaif, the actress will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. She also has Phone Bhoot opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jee Lee Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

Must Read: “Sushmita Sen Is With Lalit Modi Because He’s Very Rich? Was She Sold To Money?”: Author Taslima Nasreen’s Distasteful Remark On Their Relationship

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram