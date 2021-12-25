Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made headlines earlier this month for a dreamy wedding in Jaipur. Social media was flooded with pictures of their wedding ceremonies. The two are now back in the city and the actress has announced a new film with Vijay Sethupathi.

The Sooryavanshi actress was previously pictured with director Sriram Raghavan a few days ago. Since then there have been rumours about her new project with the filmmaker.

Now Katrina Kaif has resumed work on Friday. On the eve of Christmas, she took the opportunity to announce her next film titled ‘Merry Christmas’. Announcing her collaboration with Sriram Raghavan and Vijay Sethupathi, she wrote about, “New beginnings”.

Katrina then added, “BACK ON SET with director Sriram Raghavan’s for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honour to be directed by him… Super excited to be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for this one produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray.”

Take a look at her post below:

Merry Christmas marks the first collaboration of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is scheduled to open in theatres next year in winter. A few days ago, pictures of Katrina on the sets of the film had gone viral after her wedding. several fan pages dedicated to the actress began circulating the pictures on social media. Take a look:

For the unversed, Sriram Raghavan is well known for helming films like Agent Vinod, Badlapur and Andhadhun.

