RRR exceeded every expectation and went on to become one of the highest grossers, collecting over 1000 Crores at the Box Office. Released in March this year, the film is still getting praised by film lovers and even getting accolades from western filmmakers. Amidst all this, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer have created yet another milestone. Scroll down below to know the whole scoop.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. Other than the theatrical release, the digital release on Netflix also created a lot of hype and still, the period drama is breaking major records. Interestingly, made on a budget of around Rs 550 crore, the movie is the most expensive Indian film to date.

Coming back to the topic, the Jr NTR fan club recently shared a piece of good news after his character, Bheem’s entry scene from RRR reached over 10 million views in just 32 hours. The fan account named NTR Trend shared the hourly stats and timelines regarding the same.

Sharing the stats on Twitter, the fan account wrote, “‘Bheem Entry Video’ From Western Twitter Reached 10 Million Views In Just 32 Hours & 23 Minutes. First Indian Video To Reach This Milestone On Twitter. PC : @sasankmuppalla #ManOfMassesNTR @tarak9999 #NTRGoesGlobal. 1M To 10M Detailed Stats.”

"Bheem Entry Video" From Western Twitter Reached 10 Million Views In Just 32 Hours & 23 Minutes 🌊 First Indian Video To Reach This Milestone On Twitter 💥 PC : @sasankmuppalla#ManOfMassesNTR @tarak9999#NTRGoesGlobal 👑 1M To 10M Detailed Stats 👇 pic.twitter.com/WPkoCxxTYZ — NTR Trends (@NTRFanTrends) July 18, 2022

Most recently, the film received praise from Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, on the micro-blogging site, he wrote, “To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it.”

Earlier even the Marvel film’s screenwriter C Robert Cargill wrote, “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I’m here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I’ve ever seen. I’m pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week.”

Let us know in the comments below how delighted you are about RRR creating milestones day by day.

