Bollywood celeb link-ups are something as old as the industry itself. Every era of the Hindi film industry has seen its fair share of dramas and the 90s were no different. While Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar’s love story were known to many – if not all, did you know she also dated Ajay Devgn?

In past reports, Raveena had claimed to have dated Ajay. Not just that, as per the same reports, when the Golmaal actor reportedly dumped her to be with Karisma Kapoor, the ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ actress once even attempted suicide. She also revealed exchanging love letters with Devgn – although the latter dismissed it all and called it a ‘publicity gimmick’.

As per reports, the relationship/drama started with the 1994 film Dilwale which starred Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon. While their dating rumours started doing the rounds in the media, Devgn dumping her for Karisma Kapoor also made the headline. Soon after their breakup, the two stars got into a nasty war of words. Raveena – who was reportedly heartbroken then attempted suicide after which Ajay advised her to consult a psychiatrist. The Dilwale actress then revealed that they exchanged love letters and she had them as proof of their relationship.

During a past interview with Filmfare, Ajay Devgn opened up about being in a relationship with Raveena Tandon and questioned the legitimacy of the love letter she claimed they had exchanged. The Singham actor told the publication, “Letters? Ha! What letters? Tell that girl that she should go ahead and publish those letters, even I want to read the figment of her imagination!”

Commenting on his relationship with Raveena Tandon, Ajay Devgn called it a publicity gimmick saying, “Our families have known each other for years, she used to come over to our place because she’s a friend of my sister Neelam. When she started behaving badly, we couldn’t throw her out. Could we? I was never close to her. Ask her, if I’ve ever called her up or talked to her on my own. She’s just trying to get publicity by linking her name with mine. Her so-called suicide attempt was also a publicity gimmick.”

When asked why Raveena was trying to prove these false claims, Ajay said, “I don’t know. Maybe it’s just that I’ve never been interested in her. I did not fall for her.”

