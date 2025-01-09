The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18 will witness the much-awaited Ticket To Finale Task between contenders Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang. However, things will get heated up during the task as Vivian puts in some aggression in the same. This will result in Chum getting badly injured during the task. Now, the internet has been greatly divided by Vivian’s actions. While some netizens are hurling brickbats at him, others are defending him by stating that he was just playing his task.

What Did Vivian Dsena Do In Bigg Boss 18’s Ticket To Finale Task?

The Ticket To Finale task of Bigg Boss 18 required Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang to hold two ends of a stretcher and put gold and silver bricks respectively inside the same. The contender whose bricks will remain in the stretcher in a greater number will win the task. Vivian could be seen trying to kick out Chum’s silver bricks. However, he starts dragging his end of the stretcher which results in Chum falling down and also being badly dragged along with the same. This results in the Badhaai Do actress being badly injured during the task. The promo also has Karanveer Mehra lashing out at the Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actor because of the same.

What Are The Netizens Saying?

One of the netizens stated, “Vivian is showing his true colors. Clearly visible that he pulled Chum while she was still holding it. How shameless he is.” While another user said, “Was a Vivian fan but not anymore.” A netizen further added, “This Vivian is showing his true colors. Aur Bano channel Ke undeserving winner.”

However, some fans of Vivian Dsena also defended him. One of the fans stated, “Vivian is killing it. In the task, there is no Ladka and Ladki.” Another fan added, “Don’t play the woman card, this is a task. Vivian is playing the task, that’s it.”

According to reports, Vivian Dsena went on to win the ticket to finale task. However, ridden by his guilt he refused to accept the same. Bigg Boss reportedly also offered Chum Darang the same but she also did not accept the ticket to finale. This has resulted in no one winning the same.

Take A Look At The Promo

Ticket to Finale Task – Vivian Dsena vs Chum Darang 🔥pic.twitter.com/E8YCDQv7cC — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 9, 2025

