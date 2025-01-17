It seems like Bollywood is about to get the raw and unapologetic Cop film it has been seeking for a long. Shahid Kapoor plays a mad, moody, and brooding cop in Deva who is out to seek revenge and set the record straight because every lost life is a personal loss to him.

The trailer of the film suggests that it is a personal mission for Shahid Kapoor, and he makes sure to hunt and kill. But officers cannot be such loose and loud wildlings. So, it is the dilemma between what to do and what not to do as an officer.

Deva’s 2-minute, 18-second trailer is sharp and precise, intended to show what the film is all about. A Shahid Kapoor beasts like a wild animal to hunt and tear down those who have been on the wrong side.

Helmed by Rosshan Andrewws, the film seriously gives a glimpse of the Cop Universe we all need. An officer, serious about the business, who does not hesitates to cross the line, if the line needs to be crossed. An officer who does not care about the consequences when loss gets personal.

This is Kabir Singh with a mission and a justified rage, and it seems like Shahid Kapoor sticks to his Kabir Singh image, but this time for a reason and a reason that is believable enough. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, and we get a glimpse of her, but nothing intensifies.

The music of Deva is going to create an impact after a long time, hopefully. Atleast, the snippets in the trailer promise the same. The best part of the trailer is everything is intact, creating an intrigue, not letting the story loose. With Shahid Kapoor acing all the action sequences and the heavy dialogues, this one seems like a sure-shot winner.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Azaad Early Reviews On X: Netizens Give A Mixed Review To The Aaman Devgan & Rasha Thadani Starrer, Some Call It A “Feast For The Eyes” While Others Feel It “Lacked Depth”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News